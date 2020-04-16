Chinese-American community steps up to help medical workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, some local hospitals are getting a big boost, in the form of a donation of thousands of masks.

The 10,000 surgical masks were unloaded at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. The Chinese-American community in Arizona stepped up for the effort, making it possible for medical professionals to have the tools they need to fight the coronavirus.

"We are a part of a society. We want to contribute," said Sam Wang with Chinese American COVID-19 Relief AZ.

As a community, they collected $50,000, and Chinese restaurants also stepped in. With all of the donations, they were able to buy a total of 160,000 masks. It's not an easy task, given the shortage and trying to find proper medical grade equipment.

Members of the organization did all this while saying they themselves have been worried about the implications this pandemic has brought their community.

"We worry. There are a lot of reports of racist discrimination, so we are worried, but we want to put that aside and help," said Wang.

According to a report by the Associated Press, since COVID-19 infections started appearing in the United States in January, Asian Americans have shared stories of minor aggression to blatant attacks from people blaming them for the pandemic.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, doctors at Valleywise Health say the donations will go a long way. The masks are also being delivered to other hospitals, as well as police and fire departments.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

https://chinese.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Simplified Chinese Charatcers)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related Stories

Another Fry’s worker tests positive for COVID-19

Some valley nurses were laid off during COVID-19, but are using their skills in New York

Data shows flattening of hospitalization curve amid coronavirus outbreak in Maricopa County