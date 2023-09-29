Cochise County deputy hurt while trying to stop smuggling suspect, sheriff says

A Cochise County deputy is in the hospital after trying to stop a smuggling suspect during a chase, officials said Thursday night.

The incident happened near Bisbee along State Route 80 near milepost 329.

The deputy reportedly fell at least 15 feet while trying to deploy spikes in an effort to stop the suspect, according to Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Officials say the deputy was seriously hurt and was flown to a trauma center in Tucson for treatment.

Sheriff Dannels says it's the third time in several days where people were put in harm's way by smugglers.