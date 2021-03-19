Coconino County opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all residents 18 and older

Coconino County officials have announced that all residents 18 years or older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement released March 19.

Thousands of vaccine appointments are available at Flagstaff Medical Center and Fort Tuthill County Park next week, officials say. Other appointments may also be available at partner locations in the county.

The appointments are only limited to those living in the county, and the type of vaccine varies based on location.

"Any of the three approved vaccines are safe and effective and we highly encourage you to schedule your appointment as soon as possible," said Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman in a statement. "Vaccination is the single best step we all can take towards the reopening of our economy and slowing, and possibly ending, the spread of this disease."

Officials also announced the creation of a "End-of-Day Extra Dose" list, which is a waitlist for those who are struggling to schedule appointments for their first or second dose.

"If there are extra doses near the end of the day at the Fort Tuthill site, those on the list will be contacted to report to the site to receive the dose," officials wrote in a statement. Anyone who signs up on their list must arrive at the vaccination side within 30 minutes of the confirmation of the appointment.

For those who need extra assistance in scheduling, residents are asked to call their COVID-19 information line at 928-679-7300. Their information line hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Book a vaccine appointment here: https://coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine

