Crews respond to construction site fire in Tempe

Heavy smoke was seen along the Loop 202 Red Mountain in Tempe from a building fire just south of the freeway on Wednesday.

The construction site is located near Arizona State University.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, initial reports say the fire was caused by roofing material. Crews are working to keep the fire to the original structure and there are no reported injuries.

Per ADOT, the eastbound Scottsdale off-ramp is closed and traffic on the westbound off-ramp can only go northbound.

Tempe Police say southbound Scottsdale Road at the Loop 202 and northbound Scottsdale Road at Rio Salado Parkway are closed. Alternative routes include McClintock Drive and Priest Drive for north and southbound traffic.

Video from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/2268231706608774

Photos from the scene by ADOT: