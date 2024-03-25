Diddy's home raided; police officer shot while on duty has been fired | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a drug bust in the East Valley to a lottery fever that's still sweeping the country, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 25, 2024.
1. Diddy's home raided by Homeland Security
Featured
Sean "Diddy" Combs' $40 million home in LA's lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood was raided by the feds Monday in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, federal authorities said.
Also read: Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports
2. Deadly crash on Phoenix area freeway
Featured
Authorities say a person who drove the wrong way on a Valley freeway ramp died after crashing into another car.
3. Arizona police officer who was shot while on duty has been fired
Featured
An Arizona officer shot in the line of duty in 2022, Preston Brogdon, says he’s now fired by the tribe in charge of the police department he served with.
4. Drug bust in Guadalupe
Featured
MCSO investigators have revealed details about a drug bust at two homes that are located near an elementary school in Guadalupe.
5. Lottery jackpots continue to soar
Featured
Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rollovers, with the combined prizes adding up to nearly $2 billion.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/25/2024
We have a rather cool weekend, but temperatures are warming back up this week!