Diddy's home raided; police officer shot while on duty has been fired | Nightly Roundup

From a drug bust in the East Valley to a lottery fever that's still sweeping the country, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 25, 2024.

1. Diddy's home raided by Homeland Security

Featured article

Also read: Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports

2. Deadly crash on Phoenix area freeway

Featured article

3. Arizona police officer who was shot while on duty has been fired

Featured article

4. Drug bust in Guadalupe

Featured article

5. Lottery jackpots continue to soar

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight