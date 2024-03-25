Expand / Collapse search

Diddy's home raided; police officer shot while on duty has been fired | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 25, 2024 6:15pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a drug bust in the East Valley to a lottery fever that's still sweeping the country, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 25, 2024.

1. Diddy's home raided by Homeland Security

Featured

Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security
article

Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

Sean "Diddy" Combs' $40 million home in LA's lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood was raided by the feds Monday in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, federal authorities said.

Also read: Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports

2. Deadly crash on Phoenix area freeway

Featured

Wrong-way driver killed in U.S. 60 crash: DPS
article

Wrong-way driver killed in U.S. 60 crash: DPS

Authorities say a person who drove the wrong way on a Valley freeway ramp died after crashing into another car.

3. Arizona police officer who was shot while on duty has been fired

Featured

'Getting tossed to the side': Arizona officer shot in the line of duty in 2022 fired from job
article

'Getting tossed to the side': Arizona officer shot in the line of duty in 2022 fired from job

An Arizona officer shot in the line of duty in 2022, Preston Brogdon, says he’s now fired by the tribe in charge of the police department he served with.

4. Drug bust in Guadalupe

Featured

Fentanyl, other drugs found during Guadalupe bust: MCSO
article

Fentanyl, other drugs found during Guadalupe bust: MCSO

MCSO investigators have revealed details about a drug bust at two homes that are located near an elementary school in Guadalupe.

5. Lottery jackpots continue to soar

Featured

Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries soar with combined jackpots of nearly $2 billion
article

Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries soar with combined jackpots of nearly $2 billion

Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rollovers, with the combined prizes adding up to nearly $2 billion.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 3/25/2024

We have a rather cool weekend, but temperatures are warming back up this week!