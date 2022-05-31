Driver dies after hitting fire truck in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A driver who hit a Phoenix fire truck before crashing into a tree on May 31 died at the hospital, police said.
Phoenix Police say the incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road when the fire truck was responding to a call with its lights and sirens on. The truck was heading south on 35th Avenue when investigators say a car next to it tried to pass. That car hit the fire truck before crashing into a tree.
Firefighters in the truck that was struck performed life-saving measures on the driver, identified as 57-year-old William Dodd, before he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No firefighters were injured in the crash.
According to Arizona state law, if you are within 500 feet of a firetruck with its lights and siren on, you must move over immediately and pull to the right side of the road.
