Duke's Photography, well-known photo studio in Phoenix, holds final sale as it moves out of current location

On Jan. 28, well-known photo studio Duke's Photography held a final sale at its iconic Central Phoenix location.

We have covered the ongoing developments surrounding the future of the Duke Photography studio. In 2021, it was reported the photography studio's owner sold the building near 7th Avenue and Thomas Road, and that the building is set to be demolished.

Future plans for the site have caused some controversy for area residents, as some paperwork has been filed with the city for a Raising Cane's restaurant.

For some, a trip down memory lane

The sale included giving away the pictures they have had on display. Family portraits, school pictures and even wedding albums are scattered around teh photography studio.

"We have pictures of people that have been hanging in the studio for years," said Duke's Photography Studio Operating Partner Darcy Carter.

Throughout the day people have been picking the photos up.

"About an hour after we were on the news this morning, a gentleman came down and saw his photo on the news. He was sobbing," said Carter.

The man told the photography studio's owner that the business took a family photo in 2007, and just three years later, the man's wife passed away.

"He was sobbing because he had been looking for that photo for years," said Carter.

Other people who recognized their family photos have been trickling in.

"I can't believe the timing for the whole thing," said Renee Ko, who realized she could pick up the frames at the studio for her kids' school fundraiser.

"So many people want to hang a piece of art that their children have done and make money for the school, because how many people can bid on it to get their kids' artwork," said Ko.

The owners say it has been a special day for many stopping by, and they are thankful their pictures have made such an impact.

"It was so emotional. I am really excited we got to bless him in that way a small token," said Carter.

Duke Photography will be operating at a different location.

