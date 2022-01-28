Expand / Collapse search
Lake Wind Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
3
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Duke's Photography, well-known photo studio in Phoenix, holds final sale as it moves out of current location

By
Published 
Encanto
FOX 10 Phoenix

Duke Photography holds final sale at iconic Central Phoenix site

The decades-old photography studio is moving to a new location, and for some, seeing photos that were taken years ago gave them a chance to walk down memory lane. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - On Jan. 28, well-known photo studio Duke's Photography held a final sale at its iconic Central Phoenix location.

We have covered the ongoing developments surrounding the future of the Duke Photography studio. In 2021, it was reported the photography studio's owner sold the building near 7th Avenue and Thomas Road, and that the building is set to be demolished.

Future plans for the site have caused some controversy for area residents, as some paperwork has been filed with the city for a Raising Cane's restaurant.

For some, a trip down memory lane

The sale included giving away the pictures they have had on display. Family portraits, school pictures and even wedding albums are scattered around teh photography studio.

"We have pictures of people that have been hanging in the studio for years," said Duke's Photography Studio Operating Partner Darcy Carter.

Throughout the day people have been picking the photos up.

"About an hour after we were on the news this morning, a gentleman came down and saw his photo on the news. He was sobbing," said Carter.

The man told the photography studio's owner that the business took a family photo in 2007, and just three years later, the man's wife passed away.

"He was sobbing because he had been looking for that photo for years," said Carter.

Other people who recognized their family photos have been trickling in.

"I can't believe the timing for the whole thing," said Renee Ko, who realized she could pick up the frames at the studio for her kids' school fundraiser.

"So many people want to hang a piece of art that their children have done and make money for the school, because how many people can bid on it to get their kids' artwork," said Ko.

The owners say it has been a special day for many stopping by, and they are thankful their pictures have made such an impact.

"It was so emotional. I am really excited we got to bless him in that way a small token," said Carter.

Duke Photography will be operating at a different location.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app