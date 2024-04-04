Elephant kills woman with Arizona ties; latest in deadly hot air balloon crash | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Elephant kills woman with Arizona ties; latest in deadly hot air balloon crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 4, 2024 6:36pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From criminal incidents that have left an Arizona community on edge to a tragedy that killed a woman with Arizona ties, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 4, 2024.

1. Suspect sought in fire, break-ins at Arizona community

Suspect sought in Prescott Valley apartment fire, school break-ins
Suspect sought in Prescott Valley apartment fire, school break-ins

Police say a joint task force has been formed to investigate three criminal incidents in Prescott Valley.

2. Charging elephant kills woman with Arizona ties

Minnesota woman killed by charging elephant in Zambia
Minnesota woman killed by charging elephant in Zambia

Members of the victim's family say she split her time between Minnesota and Arizona.

3. Search underway for missing hiker

Missing hiker leads to search in White Tank Mountains
Missing hiker leads to search in White Tank Mountains

The search for a missing person prompted an extensive search on Thursday in the White Tank Mountains.

4. Latest in deadly hot air balloon crash in Southern Arizona

Hot air balloon pilot in deadly Arizona crash had ketamine in system, reports say
Hot air balloon pilot in deadly Arizona crash had ketamine in system, reports say

The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in the Arizona desert and killed four people earlier this year had elevated levels of ketamine in his system, according to reports.

5. A brazen heist in California

Easter money heist: LA thieves steal up to $30M in cash
Easter money heist: LA thieves steal up to $30M in cash

The up to $30 million heist happened in Los Angeles’ Sylmar neighborhood. It’s among the largest cash burglaries in L.A. history.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/4/24

Temps will begin dropping as we head into the weekend.