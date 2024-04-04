Elephant kills woman with Arizona ties; latest in deadly hot air balloon crash | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From criminal incidents that have left an Arizona community on edge to a tragedy that killed a woman with Arizona ties, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 4, 2024.
1. Suspect sought in fire, break-ins at Arizona community
Police say a joint task force has been formed to investigate three criminal incidents in Prescott Valley.
2. Charging elephant kills woman with Arizona ties
Members of the victim's family say she split her time between Minnesota and Arizona.
3. Search underway for missing hiker
The search for a missing person prompted an extensive search on Thursday in the White Tank Mountains.
4. Latest in deadly hot air balloon crash in Southern Arizona
The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in the Arizona desert and killed four people earlier this year had elevated levels of ketamine in his system, according to reports.
5. A brazen heist in California
The up to $30 million heist happened in Los Angeles’ Sylmar neighborhood. It’s among the largest cash burglaries in L.A. history.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/4/24
Temps will begin dropping as we head into the weekend.