Exorcism death, road rage suspect caught on dash cam, officer arrested: this week's top stories

This week was nothing short of stunning in regards to the top stories that captured your attention the most. From May 8 to 14, we have stories of a California officer being arrested on suspicion of a lewd act at a home, a road rage suspect caught banging his gun on the victim's window being arrested and three people being charged in the exorcism death of a child.

1. Disturbing details emerge after San Jose police officer arrested for masturbating at family's home: Prosecutors outlined more disturbing details surrounding the arrest of a California police officer who was literally walked out the door of headquarters after he was arrested on suspicion of masturbating at the home of a family who had reportedly called for help.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata walks Officer Matthew Dominguez out of headquarters. May 12, 2022

2. 'City of a Thousand': Downtown Phoenix's tent city explodes at alarming rate: There's been a nearly 450% increase in people camped out on the streets in one concentrated area since April 2021. You may have passed by it or even driven through it in Phoenix.

3. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ review: Marvel makes a messy horror movie: For those who crave style above all else in their superhero movies, that will likely be enough to make "Multiverse of Madness" an enjoyable romp.

(L-R): Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved Expand

4. Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's reference to Kate Moss may 'blow up in her face,' expert says: "I don't hesitate. I don't wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him," Amber Heard blurted, referring to a rumor that Depp had once shoved the supermodel, whom he dated in the 1990s, down a flight of stairs.

5. 5-year-old was shot 9 times because he 'was going to snitch', witness says: Caleb Harris, 5, was shot and killed on Feb. 18 after authorities say the shooter killed his mom and his mom's boyfriend.

Family memberes said 5-year-old Caleb was shot execution style and was among three found dead inside a Detroit home over the weekened

6. Relatives charged after 3-year-old died at church exorcism: The girl – Arely Naomi Proctor – died on Sept. 24, 2021, as the family was trying to rid her of evil spirits, according to court documents filed against the mother.

(L to R) Claudia Hernandez-Santos, Rene Hernandez-Santos, Rene Trigueros Hernandez

7. California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs charged with first-degree murder: Hannah Tubbs, a transgender California inmate convicted of molesting a child, has been charged with murder. The first-degree murder charge out of Kern County, California comes after authorities recently charged Tubbs in connection to a 2019 robbery.

Hannah Tubbs began identifying as female after being arrested in connection with a 2014 child molestation case, according to prosecutors. (Los Angeles County)

8. Researchers find cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: Scientists have published a new study that may offer groundbreaking insight into Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), an occurrence that has previously baffled the medical community.

9. Arizona's first mountain coaster is now open in Williams: Williams, a small town located along the Historic Route 66, draws in crowds from near and far. There are several stops along the way to choose from, and the town just got a bit more thrilling with the Canyon Coaster Adventure Park.

10. Armed Arizona road rage suspect arrested after dash cam caught him banging on victim's window: A Phoenix-area driver is reeling after he says he was assaulted and had a gun pointed at his face during a road rage incident on May 7, and four days later, an arrest has been made.