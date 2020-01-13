Family remembers father who died in weekend hit-and-run crash

A Valley family is remembering the life of a man who died from a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Glendale Police say the driver left the scene after the collision, and the man who died was identified as 39-year-old Carlos Chavez Aguirre.

On Monday, FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez spoke with Chavez Aguirre's sister, Claudia Chavez Aguirre. Claudia said her brother was a great father and hard worker who left behind four kids.

"He was a great worker," said Claudia. "He loved his work. He was a painter, so if they didn't have work for him at one place, he knew a lot of contractors so he would call someone else. He was always dressed in his work clothes for that reason."

After work on Saturday night, Carlos and his 17-year-old daughter, who has special needs, left the house to get a soda after missing the message to bring one home for his daughter.

"Texted him to bring her a soda, but he was driving so he didn't read the message," said Claudia. "When he got home, he just went to get one."

Claudia Chavez Aguirre

Advertisement

The store was just down the street.

"He told my mom 'I'm gonna get a soda', and my mom said 'don't worry about it. We'll get it tomorrow. Just rest. It's already late,'" said Claudia. "He said, 'No, I'll go get it', and he left, and that's how it happened."

When Chavez Aguirre and his daughter crossed the street near 49th Avenue and Glendale, a Chevrolet Silverado hit them and left the scene. Family members said Chavez Aguirre pushed his daughter out of the way, giving his life to save hers.

Glendale police say they were looking for a pickup truck appears to be lifted, between the year 2003 to 2006, with tinted windows, oversized wheels and a custom brown paint.

"Please come forward, said Claudia. "It's not fair. This is a good person. My neices and nephews are suffering. They adore their dad."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/