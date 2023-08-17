Fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop in Arizona; 2 suspects arrested

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Payson led to the discovery of fentanyl and multiple guns.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled over an SUV just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 along northbound State Route 87 for a traffic violation.

"During the stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity," DPS said.

A Gila County Sheriff's deputy and K-9 responded to the scene to assist the trooper. During a search of the SUV, DPS says 10.4 pounds of fentanyl pills were found, as well as a stolen Kimber handgun and two illegally modified fully automatic Glock handguns.

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Payson led to the discovery of fentanyl and multiple guns. (AZDPS)

Both the driver, 22-year-old Kendale Aldridge of Madison, Wisconsin, and the passenger, 39-year-old Anthony Spight of Green Bay, Wisconsin, were arrested and booked into jail.

Both suspects are accused of multiple drug and weapons charges. Additionally, DPS says Spight was booked on an outstanding felony warrant out of Wisconsin.

