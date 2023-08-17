Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:30 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
until THU 3:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop in Arizona; 2 suspects arrested

By
Published 
Updated 12:50PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PAYSON, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Payson led to the discovery of fentanyl and multiple guns.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled over an SUV just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 along northbound State Route 87 for a traffic violation.

"During the stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity," DPS said.

A Gila County Sheriff's deputy and K-9 responded to the scene to assist the trooper. During a search of the SUV, DPS says 10.4 pounds of fentanyl pills were found, as well as a stolen Kimber handgun and two illegally modified fully automatic Glock handguns.

Payson fentanl and guns

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Payson led to the discovery of fentanyl and multiple guns. (AZDPS)

Both the driver, 22-year-old Kendale Aldridge of Madison, Wisconsin, and the passenger, 39-year-old Anthony Spight of Green Bay, Wisconsin, were arrested and booked into jail.

Both suspects are accused of multiple drug and weapons charges. Additionally, DPS says Spight was booked on an outstanding felony warrant out of Wisconsin.

Map of Payson, AZ: