Fire breaks out in bathroom of Phoenix care facility

article

Residents of a nursing home near 27th Street and Thomas had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the building early Sunday morning.

Crews came to the area after someone had reported a fire coming from a patient's room at Desert Haven Care Center. When they arrived, officials say they saw smoke coming from the inside of the building.

The fire was upgraded to a first-alarm because of the possibility of having to evacuate a large amount of people from the care facility.

Firefighters discovered that a fire had broken out in the bathroom of a patient's room.

Five patients had to be moved to a different area of the facility.

Fire investigators are determining the cause.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







