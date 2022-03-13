Fire destroys 2 north Phoenix homes, displacing 6 residents

article

Six people have been displaced after a double house fire broke out near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area at around 5 a.m. March 13 after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the side of one of the home.

By the time they arrived, a home with solar panels on the roof was in flames, and the fire had spread to a house next door.

"People from both homes were evacuated and the house with solar panels quickly became fully involved therefore forcing fire crews to take a defensive posture," fire officials said in a statement.

Both fires were eventually extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.





