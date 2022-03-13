Fire destroys 2 north Phoenix homes, displacing 6 residents
PHOENIX - Six people have been displaced after a double house fire broke out near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the area at around 5 a.m. March 13 after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the side of one of the home.
By the time they arrived, a home with solar panels on the roof was in flames, and the fire had spread to a house next door.
"People from both homes were evacuated and the house with solar panels quickly became fully involved therefore forcing fire crews to take a defensive posture," fire officials said in a statement.
Both fires were eventually extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
