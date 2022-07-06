Firefighters battle large south Phoenix scrapyard fire

Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire at a scrapyard near 43rd Avenue and Broadway early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the area at around 4:30 a.m. after drivers reported seeing large amounts of smoke billowing from the yard.

Officials say the flames spread to two other properties in the area. Hundreds of personnel were called to the area after it was elevated to a third-alarm fire.

Most of the fire is out now, and crews are still working on putting out hot spots.

The streets around 43rd Avenue and Broadway will be closed for several hours.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is being investigated.

Scrapyard fire in Phoenix

More Arizona headlines