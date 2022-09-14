Firefighters battle fire at north Phoenix auto repair shop

Firefighters battled a massive fire Wednesday at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix.

SkyFOX was over the scene on Sept. 14 near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Phoenix Fire responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and found two buildings were on fire.

Capt. Todd Keller said cars and a boat were inside the bays of one of the buildings at the time of the fire.

"Because this is a mechanics shop, and the complexity of oils and chemicals, this was balanced to a hazardous materials assignment," Keller said.

The fire quickly spread to the attic of one of the buildings. Firefighters used a defensive strategy to battle the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Cave Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bell Road and Union Hills.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

