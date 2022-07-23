Flood Watches issued for 15 Arizona counties: Live radar, updates

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 12:52 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 11:45 AM MST until MON 2:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
until MON 1:30 PM MST, Yavapai County

Updated July 25, 2022 12:33PM
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon hits much of Arizona over the weekend bringing dust, rain, wind

A Flood Watch has now been issued for all 15 Arizona counties as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning across the state.

The following counties are affected:

  • Coconino, Maricopa, Pinal County: Until 5 a.m. on July 27.
  • Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Santa Cruz County: 1 p.m. on July 24 until 5 p.m. on July 26
  • Apache, Gila, Navajo, Yavapai County: 1 p.m. on July 24 until 5 a.m. on July 27
  • La Paz, Mohave, Yuma County: 5 a.m. on July 25 until 5 a.m. on July 27

The Phoenix metropolitan area is likely to see some gusty winds that have a slim chance of reaching up to 60 miles per hour, with the best storm chances to appear Sunday afternoon and evening.

Wet weather expected in the Valley as we'll see a high near 97°F.

Flooding in northern Arizona

Parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties, including where there are burn scars from recent wildfires, were under a Flash Flood Warning much of Saturday.

More flash flooding is expected for northern Arizona through Wednesday morning.

When areas of burn scars are flooded, water rushes down on the slick, burned areas quickly and is extremely powerful. This monsoon season is already shaping up to be the worst Coconino County has seen in a decade, because the Pipeline Fire just re-burned the same area of the mountain as the Schultz Fire.

For more weather watches and warnings, click here.

Live updates

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.