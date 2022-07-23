Flood Watches issued for 15 Arizona counties: Live radar, updates

A Flood Watch has now been issued for all 15 Arizona counties as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning across the state.

The following counties are affected:

Coconino, Maricopa, Pinal County: Until 5 a.m. on July 27.

Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Santa Cruz County: 1 p.m. on July 24 until 5 p.m. on July 26

Apache, Gila, Navajo, Yavapai County: 1 p.m. on July 24 until 5 a.m. on July 27

La Paz, Mohave, Yuma County: 5 a.m. on July 25 until 5 a.m. on July 27

The Phoenix metropolitan area is likely to see some gusty winds that have a slim chance of reaching up to 60 miles per hour, with the best storm chances to appear Sunday afternoon and evening.

Flooding in northern Arizona

Parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties, including where there are burn scars from recent wildfires, were under a Flash Flood Warning much of Saturday.

More flash flooding is expected for northern Arizona through Wednesday morning.

When areas of burn scars are flooded, water rushes down on the slick, burned areas quickly and is extremely powerful. This monsoon season is already shaping up to be the worst Coconino County has seen in a decade, because the Pipeline Fire just re-burned the same area of the mountain as the Schultz Fire.

For more weather watches and warnings, click here.

Live radar

Live updates

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.