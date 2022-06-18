Lifesaving gamers, vengeful elephants, cocaine potatoes: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From an Arizona teen saved by a gamer friend 5,000 miles away to cocaine disguised as potatoes, there was no shortage of strange and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from June 11 - 17 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Arizona foster parents surprised by children they've fostered over the years: Arizona foster parents were surprised by 14 children they've fostered over the years. "I think it taught us a lot about how to accept others and come from different places."

2. Arizona teen saved from overdose by online gaming friend 5,000 miles away: A teenager from Queen Creek, Arizona was saved from an overdose after one of his online gamer friends from Europe called police to check in on him.

Narcan

3. Elephant kills woman and returns to her funeral to attack her corpse: A 68-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant that then returned for a second attack at her funeral.

FILE: Forest elephant in Kerala on January 18, 2017 in India. (Photo by Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images)

4. Grandma’s teeth, pet ashes: Uber releases 2022 lost and found index: It’s the sixth annual detailing of some of the most interesting and unusual items passengers mistakenly left behind.

The Uber Technologies Inc. logo is seen on the windshield of a vehicle in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Photographer: John Taggart/Bloomberg via Getty Images

5. Arizona volleyball player's honesty loses team the game, but wins the respect of her family, peers: Athletes and coaches are well known for arguing with referees over calls, but what would you do if you knew the ref blew a call in your favor?

6. House catches on fire. Video shows the dog did it. Home surveillance video showed how the dog was able to set the house on fire, causing extensive damage.

7. Company offering $2,000 to unleash 100 cockroaches in your home: Here's why- They are looking for 5 to 7 household owners for the experiment, which will last for about 30 days.

8. Shaq reportedly foots the bill at NYC restaurant, opens up new court in New Jersey: While dining out in New York City over the weekend, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reportedly decided to pay the bills for everyone in the restaurant — totaling more than $25,000. He then left the staff "the biggest tip they've ever received."

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 13: Shaquille O'Neal interacts with young participants as The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation &amp; Icy Hot unveil "Comebaq Court" on June 13, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) Expand

9. Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky: A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow."

Credit: Angela Capece

10. Police in Colombia seize shipment of cocaine disguised as potatoes: A video of the seized cocaine was shared by Colombia’s Ministry of National Defense, which showed officers extracting the drug from the fake food bound for Spain.

A screengrab from a video shared by Colombia’s Ministry of National Defense shows the cocaine shipment disguised as potatoes and other foods. (Credit: Colombia’s Ministry of National Defense / Twitter) ( )







