LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news Jan. 17-22

From Jan. 17 to the 22, there was no shortage of stories, ringing in the second half of the first month of the new year with a bang. Our top stories that captured your attention most included a high-speed chase death, new COVID-19 protocols in a Valley hospital causing frustration and authorities finding a missing woman's body after reportedly being murdered by her boyfriend.

1. Mother's tragic tale: Husband dies of COVID-19, their son dies by suicide due to guilt: When everything began shutting down at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 17-year-old Anthony Reyes Jr. wrote a heartfelt essay, writing "the way the pandemic affected me most is through my mental state."

He went on to explain all the closures and the loneliness were making him sad. At the time, Anthony had no idea how deeply the pandemic would affect his family.

2. Deadly fight between mountain lions caught on Belmont resident's video: Residents woke up to a frightening scene in their front yard, a deadly fight playing out between two mountain lions. Police say the fight, which was caught on a doorbell camera, ended with one mountain lion killing the other.

3. Phoenix neighborhood on edge following drive-by shooting; incident was caught on camera: The bullets hit a neighbor's car, and several hit a home. One even made its way through the front door, lodging itself in a baseball glove.

4. Abandoned jewelry, money, collectibles going up for auction in Arizona: The proceeds from the items sold will be moved to an account where the rightful owners can still claim the funds, officials say. The owners of the safety deposit boxes can still claim their property by providing the proper identification and proof of ownership.

5. Family of Banner Health nurse who came down with COVID-19 say they are concerned with new work policy: Officials with Banner Health say workers will have to wear N95 or KN95 masks for 10 days after a positive test, a policy that is similar to the one in place at Dignity Health, following updated CDC guidelines.

6. Irene Luevano: Boyfriend confessed to stabbing Phoenix mother in the neck, court documents say: Irene Luevano, a 37-year-old woman who was reported missing on Jan. 16, was found dead, and her boyfriend faces charges for her murder. The discovery was made in a remote area of La Paz County off Hovatter Road and the I-10 freeway. "There was obvious trauma to her body," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

7. 3 suspects wanted for shooting 2 teens in north Phoenix: The suspects were caught on surveillance video before the shooting happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Photos of the shooting suspects. (Silent Witness)

8. FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook found near his body: "All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family."

9. Motel 6 shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect on the run: Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting. They have not found a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

10. Motorcyclist traveling at more than 130 mph dead after horrific crash: The suspect was traveling at speeds of up to 130 mph when they smashed into a car turning left at an intersection, sending the motorcyclist flying. The driver was violently hurled about 100 feet down the street.