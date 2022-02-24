Man dies after being shot at north Phoenix home; suspect sought

article

Police say no suspects are in custody after a man died after being shot Wednesday at a home in north Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a burglary at a home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Once at the scene, officers learned 34-year-old Sergio Chalpeno had been shot inside the house.

Police went inside the home and carried out Chalpeno. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"There are no suspects and no suspect description to release currently," Sgt. Krynsky said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS