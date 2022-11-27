Man in wheelchair struck, killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for two drivers in a Phoenix hit-and-run crash that left a man in a wheelchair dead.

The collision happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane.

Officers found a severely injured man who died from his injuries at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Ortiz.

"Jeremy is believed to have been crossing mid-block on 63rd Avenue near Palm Lane when he was struck by two vehicles," Sgt. Brian Bower said. "The timeframe of when each vehicles struck him is still under investigation."

