Man shot, killed over 'money dispute' in Ahwatukee: police
AHWATUKEE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. - A man was killed in an Ahwatukee neighborhood late Saturday night after a fight broke out over money, police said.
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at around 10 p.m. on May 8 near 44th Street and Windsong Drive.
When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Thomas Marble with a gunshot wound to the chest.
"Witnesses told officers they heard multiple gunshots and when they looked outside, they saw a man on the ground bleeding," Phoenix police said in a statement.
An investigation revealed that Marble had been confronting another man over a "money dispute" when the shooting happened.
Marble died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
A man was detained for his suspected involvement in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
More Arizona headlines
- Shooting at QT near I-17 in Phoenix leaves man in extremely critical condition
- Multiple women seriously hurt after being hit by car in Phoenix
- US 60 in Tempe closed due to water main break
Advertisement