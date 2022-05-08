Man shot, killed over 'money dispute' in Ahwatukee: police

A man was killed in an Ahwatukee neighborhood late Saturday night after a fight broke out over money, police said.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at around 10 p.m. on May 8 near 44th Street and Windsong Drive.

When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Thomas Marble with a gunshot wound to the chest.

"Witnesses told officers they heard multiple gunshots and when they looked outside, they saw a man on the ground bleeding," Phoenix police said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that Marble had been confronting another man over a "money dispute" when the shooting happened.

Marble died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

A man was detained for his suspected involvement in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

