Man struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Phoenix, police say

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Phoenix on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a car near Camelback Road and 7th Avenue. There, they found a man who had been injured.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died. He hasn't been identified.

"Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian was crossing mid-block on Camelback. The vehicle was going west and struck the pedestrian. Impairment may be a factor. The driver was processed for DUI," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

The investigation is ongoing.