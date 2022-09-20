Man struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Phoenix, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
8
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:09 PM MST until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:30 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:30 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Man struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Phoenix, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:38PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

PHOENIX - A man was killed after being hit by a car in Phoenix on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a car near Camelback Road and 7th Avenue. There, they found a man who had been injured.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died. He hasn't been identified.

"Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian was crossing mid-block on Camelback. The vehicle was going west and struck the pedestrian. Impairment may be a factor. The driver was processed for DUI," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

The investigation is ongoing.

Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
article

Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper

The Arizona trooper had been investigating a separate collision when they were rear-ended by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said.

Impaired 19-year-old driver sped more than 125 mph in Phoenix Loop 202 crash, DPS says
article

Impaired 19-year-old driver sped more than 125 mph in Phoenix Loop 202 crash, DPS says

A rollover crash temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Phoenix early Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation, and authorities say a 19-year-old man was going more than 120 mph, causing the crash.