Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:23 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz

MCSO: Man and teenager arrested, accused of throwing rocks at horses

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
lawrence weinhart article

Lawrence Weinhart (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX - Two people are accused of animal cruelty after authorities say they were caught on video throwing rocks at horses near Phoenix.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Sept. 2 in the Desert Foothills area when two people were seen on surveillance video throwing rocks at horses multiple times within a 30-minute period.

In the video, MCSO said deputies could see the abuse, but due to the video's poor quality, the suspects could not be identified.

The owners of the horses started a social media campaign in hopes of identifying the suspects, and as a result, MCSO received multiple tips, ultimately leading to the identification of the suspects.

Lawrence Weinhart, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Sept. 9. They are accused of burglary and animal cruelty.

"This is just another great example of community members working with law enforcement on solving crimes," Sheriff Paul Penzone said. "Tips from our communities are always an asset to our investigators when solving crimes."

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.