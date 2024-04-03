Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
5
High Wind Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MDT until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

By and
Published  April 3, 2024 5:55pm MST
Opioid Epidemic
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Legislation targeting fentanyl dealers was signed into law by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who announced the bill signing on Wednesday.

Offenders who are convicted with more than 200 grams of the drug will face five-to-10 year sentences, while repeat offenders are looking at sentences of 10-to-20 years.

"To date, in 2024 alone, 71% of non-fatal overdoses in Arizona involve fentanyl," Hobbs said in a press conference. "In Maricopa County alone, an average of over three people die every day due to fentanyl. Something has to be done."

Gov. Hobbs signs bills to combat fentanyl crisis

Convicted fentanyl traffickers caught with more than 200 grams of the drug are facing stiffer penalties after Gov. Katie Hobbs signed new legislation that enacts longer sentences. FOX10's Lindsey Ragas has the story.

The announcement arrives after state troopers announced they had seized more than 1,500 pounds of fentanyl in six months. While some see the bill as a step forward, critics say more needs to be done.

Katie Gipson McLean of the Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice does not believe mandatory minimum sentences will be enough of a deterrent to criminals trafficking the drug.

"I would love for somebody to show evidence that this is the type of law that would change sales of fentanyl or fentanyl use," McLean said.

Arizona DPS sargent Eric Andrews said that something needed to be done to cut off the influx of drugs into the state.

"It's known that Arizona is one of the main corridors for the cartels to be utilizing. So, clearly, we're doing as much as we can to stay on top of that and to cut off that supply as much as we can here in the state of Arizona," Andrews said.

"Nothing has taken hold like fentanyl with both the addictive properties of it and just how much we are seeing and how easily it's produced by the cartels on the other side of the border and then transported up here."

In what was the largest drug bust by state troopers in Eloy at the beginning of the year, 208 pounds of the narcotic were found with a street value well above the $1 million mark.

The bill goes into effect in 90 days.