Mountain rescue: Fire crews help 3 people in Camelback Mountain area amid extreme heat

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Mountain rescue: Fire crews help 3 people in Camelback Mountain area amid extreme heat

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 4:35PM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fire crews help 3 people in Camelback Mountain area amid extreme heat

Fire crews were called out on the morning of June 9 to help with a man who was overcome by the heat. As it turns out, crews managed to help two other people who were overcome by the heat as well.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say crews helped rescue three people in the Camelback Mountain area on June 9.

According to a statement, the rescues began in the morning, when crews were called out to Echo Canyon Trail for reports of an adult man who was overcome by the heat. Crews later found the 69-year-old man up the trail. That man was later taken to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

"While crews were making their way down with the adult male patient, an additional hiker (at the base of the mountain) had also been overcome by the heat and needed medical attention," read a portion of the statement.

That second hiker, identified by fire officials as a 26-yeaer-old woman from out of town, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Later, officials say as crews were getting ready to get back into service, a third hiker who made it down the mountain on her own asked for a medical evaluation due to the heat. That hiker, identified as a 62-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in stable conditon.

Maricopa County and 11 other Arizona counties are currently under an Excessive Heat Warning. The warning is set to last until June 12.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Other Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)