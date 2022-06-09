Mountain rescue: Fire crews help 3 people in Camelback Mountain area amid extreme heat

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say crews helped rescue three people in the Camelback Mountain area on June 9.

According to a statement, the rescues began in the morning, when crews were called out to Echo Canyon Trail for reports of an adult man who was overcome by the heat. Crews later found the 69-year-old man up the trail. That man was later taken to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

"While crews were making their way down with the adult male patient, an additional hiker (at the base of the mountain) had also been overcome by the heat and needed medical attention," read a portion of the statement.

That second hiker, identified by fire officials as a 26-yeaer-old woman from out of town, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Later, officials say as crews were getting ready to get back into service, a third hiker who made it down the mountain on her own asked for a medical evaluation due to the heat. That hiker, identified as a 62-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in stable conditon.

Maricopa County and 11 other Arizona counties are currently under an Excessive Heat Warning. The warning is set to last until June 12.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Other Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)