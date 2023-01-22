Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Murder-suicide suspect's obituary sparks outrage, period underwear lawsuit: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: Phoenix chop shop bust; Athena Brownfield update

Crime, deadly car crashes, a period underwear company being sued for millions after a "forever chemical" complaint. It's no wonder these are the week's top stories.

Here are the stories that caught your attention the most from Jan. 15-21. 

1. Venice hit-and-run driver who plowed into mom, baby in stolen car is murdered after light sentence: A Los Angeles-area teenager who ran over a mother walking her child in a stroller in 2021 and received just a few months of diversionary camp as punishment was gunned down, according to FOX News.

Surveillance video shows a dark sedan vehicle striking woman walking her child in a stroller in Venice, California. The woman's legs are over her head as she flips on top of the hood of the car.

Surveillance video recorded the entire Aug. 6, 2021 hit-and-run incident in Venice, California.

2. Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles: According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.

3. Watch: US veteran takes down knife-wielding man in South Carolina Walmart: Video recorded by an employee shows a man in a red hoodie shouting and swearing inside the store while brandishing a knife.

The knife-wielding man is pictured in screengrabs from a video recorded at a Walmart store in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 4, 2023. (Credit: La’QuandaLuxe via Storyful)

The knife-wielding man is pictured in screengrabs from a video recorded at a Walmart store in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 4, 2023. (Credit: La’QuandaLuxe via Storyful)

4. Thinx period underwear lawsuit over PFAS settles for $4 million: A class action lawsuit claims the toxic "forever chemicals" were found in the underwear, which Thinx has branded and advertised as safe, organic and chemical-free. Studies have found PFAS are linked to a number of adverse health effects.

GettyImages-891786636.jpg

Details at the Fearless Bleeding Cocktail Hour with THINX on December 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Thinx)

Expand

5. Dozens of 'emaciated' dogs found in 2 Mohave County homes, woman arrested: Deputies had been investigating animal hoarding complaints at two homes in the Dolan Springs area. Some of the animals had been reportedly running astray and attacking nearby livestock, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Dozens of 'emaciated' dogs found in 2 Mohave County homes, woman arrested

A Mohave County woman was arrested after deputies discovered a total of 43 dogs in homes covered in feces and urine.

6. Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation': The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation."

athena-brownfield.jpg

Athena Brownfield, 4, is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

7. Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage: The obituary for a Utah murder-suicide suspect is sparking outrage online after describing the man accused of killing his mother-in-law, wife and five children as a devoted father and husband who "enjoyed making memories with the family."

GettyImages-1246212599.jpg

Pallbearers carry one of seven caskets of the Haight family for a graveside service and burial on Jan. 13, 2023, in La Verkin, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

8. Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say: At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.

9. Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane: According to police, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. At the scene, officers found 51-year-old Benigno Rivera Figueroa, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Figueroa was treated on the scene but did not survive.

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the drive-thru of a Phoenix restaurant.

10. Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend who peed in bed: A Louisiana woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend after he urinated in their bed following a night of drinking, according to authorities.

Briana Lacost (Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office)