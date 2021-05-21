New technology allows doctors to test for skin cancer via stickers that collect skin cells

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
10
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

New technology allows doctors to test for skin cancer via stickers that collect skin cells

By
Published 
Cancer
FOX 10 Phoenix

Dermtech sticker collects skin cells so doctors can test for cancer

May is National Skin Cancer Awareness month and traditionally, if you have any concerns, you'll get a biopsy -- but now there's a much easier way. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details at the Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - May is Skin cancer Awareness Month.

We like to call it melanomas may, because melanomas is the one we worry about most," said Rob Casquejo, a physician's assistant with the Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale.

Casquejo says melanoma is just as deadly as any other cancer.

"The good news is that if you find them early, you can have a great prognosis and the outcome is good," said Casquejo.

Traditionally, people who are concerned about having skin cancer would usually get a biopsy done. Now, there's a much easier and less invasive way.

"This is really exciting technology. This is called the pigmented lesion from DermaTech," said Casquejo.

With the new approach, there is no more cutting, and no more scarring.

"It’s called a Smart Sticker. We stick it on the mole, and it will give us cells that we can examine to see if there are melanomas," said Casquejo.

People can stick the sticker on themselves, peel it off, and then follow the rest of the instructions.

Casquejo says the best way to protect a person's health is to get an exam by a professional.

"It's nice to have a pair of professional eyes because we know what to look for, plus it's not easy to see certain areas like your back, the bottom of your foot, where people don’t often look. We literally look everywhere," said Casquejo.

The Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale is accepting new patients. Peoplr can come right into the office and get the examination done, or a kit can be sent home.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters