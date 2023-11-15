Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Police shooting investigation; man sets house on fire

Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From an active investigation following a West Valley police shooting to a shocking twist in a barricade situation, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

1. Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Goodyear Police involved in Avondale shooting, officials say
Goodyear Police involved in Avondale shooting, officials say

Police in the West Valley are investigating an officer-involved shooting, according to officials with two agencies.

2. Shocking end to barricade situation

Man set Peoria house on fire after barricading himself inside: police
Man set Peoria house on fire after barricading himself inside: police

According to police, the incident began when officers on Nov. 15 responded to reports of shots fired just after 7 a.m. at a home near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive. The suspect's wife ran out of the home uninjured.

3. A solution to the housing crisis?

Arizona city considers turning parking lot into overnight campground for workers
Arizona city considers turning parking lot into overnight campground for workers

Sedona's tourism boom and short-term rentals are pushing rent prices higher than the Red Rocks, which makes the city famous.

4. Costly mistake for flight passenger

Woman ordered to pay nearly $39K for disturbing Phoenix to Hawaii flight
Woman ordered to pay nearly $39K for disturbing Phoenix to Hawaii flight

A woman who forced a flight to Hawaii to return to Phoenix has been ordered to pay a large fine.

5. Cheerleader reveals health battle

Arizona Cardinals cheerleader opens up about her journey with alopecia
Arizona Cardinals cheerleader opens up about her journey with alopecia

Ellie even connected with former Arizona Cardinal Josh Dobbs, who also has alopecia. She says it was not always easy, but she's learned being unique is cool.

Also read…

Preston Lord: Queen Creek Police identify persons of interest in teen's death; FBI joins investigation
Preston Lord: Queen Creek Police identify persons of interest in teen's death; FBI joins investigation

Police say they have identified multiple persons of interest in the murder of a teen who died following an assault at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

…and your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 11/15/23

It's going to be a chilly night!