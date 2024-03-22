North Scottsdale police shooting: Witnesses describe terrifying moments

People who were near a North Scottsdale intersection when a police shootout took place are telling their story of what happened, and one of them still has the bullet to prove it.

The shooting happened on March 21, near the intersection of Scottsdale and Cactus Roads. According to a statement released on the afternoon of March 22, officers tried to stop a vehicle that was deemed to be a stolen vehicle when the suspect left the car, and began to shoot at officers.

"In response, both officers fired their duty weapons, striking the suspect," read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, according to police, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 52-year-old Laquanza Young, and a handgun was found in his possession.

Cell phone video taken at the scene shows crime tape, police cars, and officers, along with a dead suspect inside the stolen car.

"At about 15 gunshots, looked out the window, saw gun drawn. Freaked out," said Jeff Beasley, who lives in the area.

Beasley had just left his home at the time, but his wife called. With small children still inside, Beasley called 911.

"I actually asked the officers. He said ‘well, tell her to lock the doors and get in the room, and in an area that can’t be hit by gunshot,’" said Beasley. "She had her son at the time. He’s nine months old. So obviously, a scary situation for all of us."

At least one bullet from the shootout hit a passing BMW SUV.

"Pretty amazing. The strike is low on the door, but if it had been up a little bit, it would’ve caught me in the back or leg or head. So yeah, it was a pretty crazy sight to see," said the driver, who did not want to be identified.

The driver said that police had admitted that the bullet is one of theirs. What’s left of the bullet is still rattling around somewhere inside the door.

Both Beasley and the driver insist it’s a small price to pay to get bad guys off their street.

"Yeah, I feel like we are pretty blessed to have the officers respond like they did," said Beasley.

The driver of the SUV said the city is helping him repair his vehicle.

Area where the shooting happened