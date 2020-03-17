Padre Murphy's decides to hold St. Patrick's Day celebration amid coronavirus pandemic

There's mixed reaction to a decision by a West Valley restaurant and bar to continue with its St. Patrick's Day celebration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officials Padre Murphy's announced the decision on the eatery's Facebook page on Monday.

"We are IRISH...we survived the famine, we will get through this, and we will celebrate #StPatricksDay as we have for the last 26 years," wrote the statement. Officials, however, did say there will be ample hand washing stations and hand sanitizer available.

The announcement by Padre Murphy's came as Gov. Doug Ducey asked people to refrain from celebrating the famous Irish-themed day because of the pandemic.

"Social distancing or personal distancing is one of the greatest measures you can take to stay safe, and that’s hard to do in a crowded bar," said Gov. Ducey on Monday.

On its Facebook page on Tuesday, officials with the venue say the celebration will take place until 8:00 p.m., the time when Phoenix's state of emergency proclamation goes into effect, which will force bars and restaurants to close and move to a takeout-only model.

Some Facebook users have criticized Padre Murphy's decision to continue with the event.

Advertisement

"God Bless anyone who comes in contact with anyone that attends. May the Peace of the Lord be with you in this time of disrespect by others concerning other people's health," said a user who identifies as Hector Mathers.

"This is absolutely disappointing, Padre Murphys. You should be better then this," said a user who identifies as Kimm Lynn.

Padre Murphy's is not the only establishment in the Valley to hold a St. Patrick's Day event. SkyFOX was over a pub north of the Valley, where people also gathered for the annual event.

(Click here if you can't see the livestream)

Additional Resources

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (Spanish Version/Versión en Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Coronavirus closures: Several Old Town Scottsdale bars, restaurants temporarily shutting down

Flagstaff closes bars, gyms, theaters amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Snowbowl suspending operations amid coronavirus outbreak