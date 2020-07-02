Parent company of Pure Barre, CycleBar, Club Pilates suing Arizona over closing gyms

article

Another Chief Executive Officer has filed a lawsuit against the state of Arizona for Governor Doug Ducey's executive order that closes gyms statewide.

Anthony Geisler, the CEO of Xponential Fitness, the parent company of Pure Barre, CycleBar, Row House, Club Pilates, YogaSix, AKT and StretchLab has sued the state of Arizona.

In a release, the company is said to have a total of 50 locations across the state with over 750 employees.

Xponential says they sent over their opening plans to the governor's office, and franchisees have started petitions to stay open.

On June 30, Mountainside Fitness sued Governor Ducey for shutting down gyms, the same day the north Scottsdale location received a citation from police.

Multiple gyms throughout Arizona have decided to defy the governor's order and stay open, some citing civil rights reasons, and others argued that they wouldn't stay in business if they closed again.