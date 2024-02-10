Parents of Marine killed in helicopter crash want to keep his memory alive: 'The rock of this family'

The family of a fallen U.S. Marine from Arizona is speaking out after their son was killed in a southern California helicopter crash.

It happened this week during rainstorms on Feb. 6, killing all five Marines onboard. Including, Alec Langen, a newlywed from the east Valley.

"Alec was the rock of this family," said his parents, Steve and Caryn Langen.

Sgt. Alec Langen was just 23-years-old. He was following in his father's footsteps while on board the Marine helicopter that went down in a storm near San Diego on Tuesday night.

"He was who everyone relied on for a laugh or a hug when needed. His dream was to do this job he was doing as a crew chief since he was 3. I did the exact same job in the exact same helicopter," his father Steve said.

The Chandler Marine was married just four weeks ago and leaves behind a legacy. And tragically, a heartbroken family.

"The only solace we have out of this whole thing is knowing that our son was able to find love and marry her," Steve said. "He was such a great, great kid."

On Feb. 10, Alec's sister's soccer team at Gilbert Christian High School wore some form of red to their game and held a moment of silence honoring all five of those who were killed.

"I was able to FaceTime my sister last night and her being an alumni here and seeing the superintendent, the student body, the team all come together and just really rally behind my sister, my dad, has just meant the world to my family," Casey, Alec's sister-in-law said.

Alec's parents are sharing their son's story, so the decorated Marine won't be forgotten.

"We understand the media needs to know and the people need to know. We want all of them to be remembered for not just a graphic on a news segment, but that they had a heart, and they had a soul and that they had families," Alec's family said.