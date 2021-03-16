Parks, pools, sports complexes can reopen, says Phoenix City Council

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously on March 16 to reopen public parks and pools as Arizona recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks and recreation officials and doctors in the Tuesday meeting said they're supportive of the reopening at this point because COVID-19 cases are in the COVID-19 spread benchmark "moderate" rather than "substantial."

The announcement includes the reopening of picnic tables, basketball and volleyball courts, sports complexes, outdoor fitness equipment, athletic field reservations, pools and swim lessons.

There will be some modifications to prevent the spread of the virus, like requiring masks to be worn by fans, sports officials and athletes while they're not playing. Everyone must also be at least six feet apart.

The pool reopenings will also have modifications. Twelve pools will be open, there will be reduced capacity in swim lessons, more cleaning and reservable blocks for open swim.

Doctors in the meeting agreed this is a good time to reopen because of the downward trend in cases.

"This is a really nice incremental strategy for opening parts of our community, parks and pools," Dr. Saskia Popescue said.

Up until March 16, Phoenix has been the only valley city to not reopen facilities for outdoor team sports.

The reopening of the complexes will begin on Monday, March 22 and the pools will open Memorial Day Weekend.

