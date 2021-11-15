Body of teenage boy found near dumpster on campus of Independence High School: PD

Police are investigating after a teenager's body was found near a dumpster on the campus of Independence High School in Glendale.

According to Sgt. Randy Stewart, a sanitation worker saw what he thought was a Halloween decoration on the ground near a dumpster just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Once he got closer, the worker saw blood, realized it was a body and called 911.

Officers responded to the scene and identified the victim as a 17-year-old boy who had recently run away from his home.

"Through the investigation what we've kind of learned so far, the 17 year-old male was listed as a runaway last night and his parents were not sure where he was at," Sgt. Stewart said. "There are some indicators that he was up on top of the press box and the injuries are consistent with a fall from that area. We don't know at this time if it was accidental or on purpose."

The victim was not an Independence High School student. His identity was not released.

"There was no note or anything," Sgt. Stewart said. "It looks like he was upset about something having to do with a cellphone and ended up leaving the home."

At this point, there is no indication of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

Principal Rob Ambrose sent a letter to parents regarding the incident:

"Dear Parents/Guardians:

As part of our ongoing communications plan, I am writing to let you know that the Glendale Police Department were on campus this morning investigating an incident that occurred sometime over the weekend.

Although we were unable to release any further details earlier of the situation due to the ongoing investigation, we understand that Glendale PD will be making a statement later today. It is important to note, however, that no students or staff were in any danger due to the police matter. Furthermore, the situation did not involve anyone from Independence High School. Schools was able to continue on schedule.

We appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. Please contact me with any concerns you may have."

Police are investigating after a teenager's body was found near a dumpster on the campus of Independence High School in Glendale on Nov. 15.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.