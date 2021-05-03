PD: Woman dead following fiery crash at west Phoenix intersection

A woman has died following a two-car crash at a west Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on May 2 at 91st Avenue and Indian School Road when a 2017 Infinity Q50 that was driven by a 32-year-old man was speeding and crashed into a Jeep.

The jeep caught fire and a bystander pulled the driver out of the jeep, identified as 28-year-old Charissa Coleman. She was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the Infinity was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Charges are pending further investigation," police said on Monday.

