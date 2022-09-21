Expand / Collapse search
Petrified Forest shooting under investigation after bullet hits NPS vehicle

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Shooting at Petrified Forest under investigation

PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service is looking for the suspect who allegedly shot at two employees at Petrified Forest National Park on Sept. 20.

The agency says its employees were driving in a remote area on Tuesday morning when a bullet hit their unmarked vehicle.

No one was hurt, but the Blue Mesa Loop Road and all trails leading into the Blue Mesa area are closed for the investigation.

No suspects have been identified.

Get the latest park conditions, closures here: https://www.nps.gov/pefo/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

