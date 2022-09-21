Petrified Forest shooting under investigation after bullet hits NPS vehicle

The National Park Service is looking for the suspect who allegedly shot at two employees at Petrified Forest National Park on Sept. 20.

The agency says its employees were driving in a remote area on Tuesday morning when a bullet hit their unmarked vehicle.

No one was hurt, but the Blue Mesa Loop Road and all trails leading into the Blue Mesa area are closed for the investigation.

No suspects have been identified.

Get the latest park conditions, closures here: https://www.nps.gov/pefo/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

