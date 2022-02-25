Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Feb. 25-28

Several major Phoenix-area freeways, including Interstate 10 and Loop 101, will have closures and restrictions in effect this weekend for improvement projects and other maintenance.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix will be closed between the I-17 Stack interchange and 43rd Avenue from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 for pavement improvement work, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Both I-17 ramps to I-10 WB at the Stack will be closed. The I-10 on-ramps at 27th and 35th Avenue will also be closed.

Detours: ADOT suggests taking westbound or southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria for those in the west Valley. Those in the east Valley (Tempe/Chandler area) can take westbound or northbound Loop 202 South Mountain from I-10 to get around the closure.

In Tempe, the eastbound lanes of the freeway will be narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. on Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

In Buckeye, I-10 will be restricted to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road for a widening project from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 101

Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 for pavement maintenance.

The 19th Avenue on-ramp will also be closed.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 101 will also be restricted to two lanes between I-17 and Cave Creek Road.

Detours: ADOT recommends taking Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to 7th Avenue or 7th Street to get back on the freeway.

US 60

Grand Avenue, or US 60, will be narrowed to one lane in both directions from 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 to 2 a.m. on Monday for a power line installation.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

