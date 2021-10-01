Phoenix area home flippers featured on new A&E television show

article

Two local real estate teams will be starring in their own show on cable channel A&E, where the teams only had six weeks to flip an entire home.

"Triple Digit Flip" is a new take on home flipping, and the stars of the show are Phoenix-based house flippers Pace Morby and Jamil Damji. The pair, who are actually competitors in the local market, started working together on flips, and that was what caught the eye of producers.

"Him and I collaborate here locally, share deals, will do things together even though we're competitors, so we started traveling around the country for a couple of years, and it caught notice," said Morby.

The show will follow the teams around the Valley, as they flip the eyesore houses of the neighborhood, like one home in Tempe.

"Our business is identifying those types of properties, putting them on contract, buying them, and then using our resources to improve the property, and then sell them on the retail market. So we're essentially recycling old, dilapidated houses," said Damji.

The team says what makes this renovation show different then the others is they allow viewers to see the project from start to finish.

"It doesn't really give you an understanding of how does this work. How do you gonna make money? Where do I find a deal like that? How do I go about putting a house I got under contract?" said Damji. "We actually go into the process how do we find this house, how do I identify, how do we make decisions between whether to renovate this house or this house."

For showtimes, check local listings.

