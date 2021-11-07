Phoenix boy creates the Loving Library to share his love of books with the community

There is no friend as loyal as a book – as the saying goes – but a 9-year old Phoenix boy is proving to be a loyal friend to hundreds in need by bringing them books.

Anaik Gumer makes regular visits to Circle the City in Phoenix, dropping off books for the Loving Library, a nonprofit he started.

"We've been giving the books to them and they have been reading them and returning them," he said.

The idea came to the 4th grader in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when his grandmother was diagnosed with the virus.

"I felt very, very sad for her because she had nothing to do," Gumer said. "My family read books to pass time, so I thought she could read books to pass time too."

49-year old Christina Hall is a patient at Circle the City. She's rehabbing from knee surgery and the Loving Library has become a place of respite, but also a place to learn.

"It's teaching us grown ups, yeah, you got to read more. This kid is passing out books because he knows it's good to read," she said.

Gumer received the Phoenix Business Journal 2021 Healthcare Hero Award and he's not done yet. His goal is to fill the shelves of the Loving library with 1,000 books.

"I honestly don't think it will take me a long time …," he said.

If you would like to donate toward the Loving Library for Circle the City, click here.

