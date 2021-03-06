Phoenix Boys Choir prepares to perform for NASCAR

The Phoenix Boys Choir is ecstatic to be back together again - and they have a big show coming up.

The choir is going to be singing the national anthem for a NASCAR race, and they're doing so in an innovative, socially-distanced way.

"We’re using radio frequency and microphones and transmitters to sing together synchronized, which we haven’t been able to do for a year now," said Herbert Washington, the artistic director for the Phoenix Boys Choir. And the results are treble-free as the kids take the fun up an octave.

"It’s kind of fun but it’s kind of strange," said Asher, one of the choir members. "I like it more than a Zoom call...also you get a little microphone."

The practice is necessary for the 7- to 9-year-olds because they have a big show on March 15 for the NASCAR race at Phoenix Speedway.

"We’re singing the national anthem on the big screen and it’s televised," Washington said.

But beyond practice, it’s a return to fun for friends - something that’s been far too out of sync the last year.

"It’s been a sonic isolation these days and it’s really played a detriment in their mental health," said Washington. "We wanted them back as fast as possible and try to innovate and think about novel ways to bring them back together."

Now, they can lean on each other again.

The choir is also looking for new members. Anyone interested can visit: https://www.boyschoir.org/join

