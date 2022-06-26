Phoenix dive bar damaged after fire breaks out in fridge

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a dive bar near 15th Avenue and Camelback, according to Phoenix Fire.

Firefighters were called to The Snap Lounge at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after found that a fire that sparked in the bar's fridge area had spread into the attic and roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and investigators are looking into what caused it.

Firefighters put out a fire at The Snap Lounge in Phoenix.

