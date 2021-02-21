Phoenix families say they all rented the same condo in Facebook scam

Several Valley families desperate for housing say they were scammed into renting the same condo at the same time on Facebook.

Some of them were forced to sleep in their cars as police tracked down and arrested the man accused of being behind the scheme.

A few of the victims said in interviews on Feb. 21 they learned about the condo that was for rent through Facebook Marketplace, but after a woman posted on Facebook about the scam, she says more victims came forward.

Brook Hites says the alleged suspect rented the same condo out to multiple families and because of this, Hites has been living out of her car ever since. What she thought would be her home for her and her two children ended up being a scam.

The condo in question is reportedly at Morten Villas near 19th and Northern avenues.

Advertisement

"The landlord and I filled it out together on the 10th. I gave her a $900 deposit. Two days later she said she needed half of the first month's rent. I gave her another $400. Move-in date was supposed to be Saturday the 13th but the apartment never became available," Hites said.

Come to find out, it was apparently a scam. She says a man named Christopher Stress admitted to her the Facebook Marketplace ad wasn't legit.

Stress was arrested by Phoenix Police on suspicion of multiple charges including theft by misrepresenting retail.

Hites took to Facebook to warn others and that's when she met other victims.

Courtney Taylor, another victim, says, "Why would you do that knowing that peoples' children are relying on a home? Why would you take money from kids essentially? Was it necessary? I want to know where the money went. I really want to know," Taylor said.

The alleged victims started a GoFundMe page which they will split between all of them to recover the money they lost.