Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari test positive for COVID-19

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix City Councilmember Yassamin Ansari have tested positive for COVID-19, according to statements released on Jan. 7.

Gallego is fully vaccinated and received her booster shot, but contracted a "mild" case of the virus.

"I feel fine and am experiencing no symptoms," Gallego said. "I am following the CDC instructions. I remain in close electronic contact with my staff to ensure my work on behalf of the people of Phoenix continues without interruption."

The mayor noted that there are many cases of people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, but have still tested positive for the virus.

Ansari, in her statement, said she is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I’d urge every resident to continue to get tested regularly, vaccinated if they haven’t so already, and upgrade their masks to a KN95 as scientists have encouraged," read a portion of the statement released by Ansari.

Arizona reported 14,888 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths on Friday. Experts say the surge is primarily being fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

What the CDC knows about breakthrough cases:

Vaccine breakthrough infections are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing most infections. However, like other vaccines, they are not 100% effective.

Fully vaccinated people with a vaccine breakthrough infection are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19.

Even when fully vaccinated people develop symptoms, they tend to be less severe symptoms than in unvaccinated people. This means they are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people who are not vaccinated.

People who get vaccine breakthrough infections can be contagious.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

