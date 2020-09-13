Phoenix nonprofit provides care kits for children going through cancer treatment

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one Phoenix nonprofit is raising money to provide care kits for kids going through cancer treatment.

"What we have done is created a collaborative campaign called 'Key to Strength,' " said Kay McDonald with Charity Charms, a retailer making custom charms for the Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.

Amanda Hope is a nonprofit based in Phoenix that provides support to children going through cancer.

Charity Charms and Amanda Hope have collaborated together to make their own unique charms consisting of a key fob emblazoned with the word "Strength." It's also the organization's key to fighting childhood cancer. A $50 donation in exchange for the charm throughout the month of September will benefit children battling the disease.

"The $50 that we are raising pays for our care kit," said Lorraine Tallman, founder of Amanda Hope. "We get a comfy cozy for chemo with all of these fun toys and backpacks and masks ... and then at the end of treatment, they get a "No More Chemo" party bag."

Hundreds of care kits like this are delivered every year, thanks to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, a nonprofit Lorraine started after her daughter Amanda Hope lost her second battle with leukemia in March 2012.

Along with the care kits, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels provides many other services for kids and families - a playroom, art and music therapy to name a few.

Help out Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels: https://www.amandahope.org/about

