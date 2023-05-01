Phoenix officer assaulted by suspect, police say

A Phoenix Police officer has been hospitalized after he was assaulted by a suspect, the department said on May 1.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on April 30 at a strip mall near Central Avenue and Thomas Road. Police say the officer was responding to a fight in the area.

"When our officer arrived the officer was assaulted by a suspect," police said. "That officer has been taken to the hospital."

The officer's current condition is unknown. The suspect was taken into custody by other officers who arrived on the scene.

No further details were released.

Area where the officer was assaulted: