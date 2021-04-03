Phoenix officers fatally shoot armed robbery suspect in restaurant

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting after a suspected robber reportedly pointed a gun at police near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on April 3.

A spokesperson for the department said officers were in the area Saturday night for an armed robbery call. Once they arrived, they found an adult male suspect who was armed with a handgun who allegedly tried to rob multiple people with that weapon.

Officers told him to drop the gun, but the suspect ignored them and ran into a nearby restaurant.

Police say he pointed his gun at an officer, who shot the man in response.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

