Phoenix PD: Child in critical condition after being left in hot car for hours

By , and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Phoenix
PHOENIX - A 4-month-old girl is in critical condition after Phoenix Police say the child was left in a hot car for several hours.

According to police, officers responded to the home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 1 p.m. on April 12 for reports of an injured infant.

The girl remains hospitalized after she was found in a parked vehicle inside of a garage. Police say the baby was in the care of her mother and had been in the vehicle from about 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Janette Fennell, president of KidsAndCars.org, says thankfully, the baby is still alive, especially in places like Arizona, many of these cases don't have this outcome.

Fennell says tips for prevention are having a strong plan with your childcare provider that if the baby doesn't arrive, they'll give you a call.

"Literally hundreds of children would still be alive today with that one phone call."

Also, put your diaper bag in the front seat to remind you that your child is with you.

"Even just as important, put your cell phone.. mostly your cell phone or your employee badge or your handbag or something you’ll need once you reach your destination."

Fennell says one of the biggest needs to help resolve this issue is technology.

"In 2018 and 2019, one baby died every week in the United States that was over 50 in both of those years, so we just can’t wait any longer."

The organization has sponsored the Hot Cars Act.

"It will detect the presence of a child. Then it can let people inside or outside of the car know that there’s someone inside the vehicle that needs attention right away," said Fennell.

KidsAndCars.org has "look before you lock" education cards to keep in your car as a reminder. You can get one for free.

As far as the mother from the most recent incident, no charges have been filed and we'll continue to monitor the baby’s condition.

