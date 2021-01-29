Phoenix police: 2 dead following wrong-way crash near I-17

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash near Interstate 17 in North Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a head-on crash, which took place near I-17 and Greenway, on the night of Jan. 29.

Investigators say a sedan was traveling the wrong way on the Greenway Road off-ramp when it crashed into another vehicle that was traveling southbound on the off-ramp.

The wrong-way driver, identified by police as 38-year-old Marshall Wray, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Romsen Badalpour, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

