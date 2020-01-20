Phoenix Police: 3 children declared dead at South Phoenix neighborhood

Phoenix Police officials say officers are at the scene of a South Phoenix neighborhood after three children were declared dead at a home there.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, crews were called out at around 7:30 p.m. to an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. There were no obvious signs of trauma on the children.

Initial reports from Phoenix Fire officials describe the incident as a drowning, but fire officials later retracted the statement.

The area crews were called out to is reportedly zoned as a "mixed-use agricultural" area. An investigation is underway and in its early stages.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.