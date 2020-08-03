Phoenix police officer, 3 children injured in crash

Police say a Phoenix police officer and three small children have been injured in a crash.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at 8 a.m. on August 3 near 19th Avenue and Buckeye when a vehicle carrying three unrestrained children crashed into an unmarked Phoenix police car when trying to make a U-turn.

A 3-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl have life-threatening-injuries. A 6-year-old boy was also injured. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and a female passenger was not seriously hurt.

The officer has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Buckeye Road is closed in both directions between 19th and 20th Avenues due to the crash.

